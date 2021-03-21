All news

Global Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2020, all categories of designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) experienced a severe decline in sales, as a consequence of the store closures mandated during the lockdown phase in Canada. Post-lockdown, consumers made fewer purchases overall from designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) brands in the year because of working from home more, cancellations of social gatherings and events, and ongoing concerns over job stability and the economy. As consumers’ lives have changed and the…

Euromonitor International’s Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) in Canada
Euromonitor International
January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown store closures and reduced consumer spending cause a sharp decline in sales of designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear)
Casualwear supported as consumers stay at home and limit social interaction
E-commerce is the clear winner in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery expected to be slow as the impact of COVID-19 lingers
Spending restraint may be eased by the offer of functional luxury apparel and footwear
Physical stores implement strong health and safety measures and innovative in-store experiences to regain customers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

