Global Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) was hit hard by the widespread closure of retail outlets during France’s national lockdown period starting in March 2020. Further to this initial lockdown period, retail outlets in Paris remained closed for much longer due to the higher rate of contamination in the nation’s capital city.

Euromonitor International’s Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) in France
Euromonitor International
January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) hit be the impact of national lockdown
Category left reeling from the cancellation of Paris Fashion Week
Players across the category suffered but most managed to limit damages by adapting
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Category eagerly awaits the return of non-European international consumers
Category reels from the impact of COVID-19 but all is not lost
COVID-19 could be good news for e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

