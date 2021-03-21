Global Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

This category saw a relatively limited impact from COVID-19 in 2020. While value sales did drop into negative growth territory, this was not as severe as the downturns seen elsewhere in the market. However, the category was affected by regulation changes for a limited period. In the second half of the year, Korea Customs Service allowed duty-free shops to retail their stock through local markets, including premium outlets and department stores, until October. The aim was to ease the losses duty-…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858526-designer-apparel-and-footwear-ready-to-wear-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-american-football-rubber-balls-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pvc-paste-resin-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) in South Korea

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Impact of COVID-19 limited, duty-free given access to alternative channels

Women’s designer footwear only category to demonstrate positive performance

Players invest in promotional activities as consumers shift spending priorities

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Black market designer apparel and footwear threatens official sales

Men’s designer products offer growth potential

E-commerce share gain set to continue

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105