Global Digestive Remedies Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

COVID-19 has had a mixed impact on digestive remedies, with it influencing demand in different ways. On the one hand home seclusion resulted in consumers eating out less during 2020 with this reducing their chance of picking up stomach complaints, while there were also fewer opportunities to go out drinking in bars and clubs, with this being another common cause of digestive complaints. Added to this, with many consumers forced to work from home there was also less concern about being prepared f…
Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Digestive Remedies in South Africa
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Overall growth slows as consumers remain at home
Questions raised as Zantac is recalled from the market
Multinationals retain their stronghold as GSK continues to expand its range
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Busy lives and unhealthy diets set to drive demand
Antacids expected to strengthen its position thanks to self-medication trend
Potential of digestive remedies expected to encourage more investment from retailers and manufacturers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
