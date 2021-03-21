Global Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market in Vietnam Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Dye

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Pigment

Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Office Printing Industry

Textile Industry

Industrial Printing Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

HP(US)

EPSON(JP)

Collins(US)

Fujifilm Sericol International(JP)

Wikoff Color(US)

Nippon Kayaku(JP)

TRIDENT(US)

Sensient Imaging Technologies(SA)

Van Son Holland Ink(US)

Nazdar(US)

Dupont(US)

InkTec(SK)

Roland DG(US)

Hitachi(JP)

American Ink Jet Corporation(US)

Jetbest(TW)

Print-Rite(CN)

Hongsam Digital Science & Technology(CN)

Liaoning Fine Chemical Technology(CN)

Neomark (Tianjin) Ink(CN)

Zhuhai Seine Technology(CN)

Guangzhou Boye Digital Technology(CN)

Inkbank(CN)

Shanghai INKWIN Inkjet Technology(CN)

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…continued

