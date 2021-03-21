All news

Global Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market in Vietnam Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Dye
Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Pigment

Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Office Printing Industry
Textile Industry
Industrial Printing Industry

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
HP(US)
EPSON(JP)
Collins(US)
Fujifilm Sericol International(JP)
Wikoff Color(US)
Nippon Kayaku(JP)
TRIDENT(US)
Sensient Imaging Technologies(SA)
Van Son Holland Ink(US)
Nazdar(US)
Dupont(US)
InkTec(SK)
Roland DG(US)
Hitachi(JP)
American Ink Jet Corporation(US)
Jetbest(TW)
Print-Rite(CN)
Hongsam Digital Science & Technology(CN)
Liaoning Fine Chemical Technology(CN)
Neomark (Tianjin) Ink(CN)
Zhuhai Seine Technology(CN)
Guangzhou Boye Digital Technology(CN)
Inkbank(CN)
Shanghai INKWIN Inkjet Technology(CN)

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…continued

