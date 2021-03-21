Global Direct Selling Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Consumers’ shopping habits—especially the way consumers approach their purchasing decisions—have changed in recent years, and many of these changes have had a negative impact on the popularity of direct selling. Increasing access to the internet, in particular, has influenced the decision-making processes of many consumers. Before deciding on which item(s) to purchase, many shoppers now conduct internet searches to gather product information and compare features and prices prior to visiting bric…

Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Direct Selling in Israel

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Changing consumer shopping habits hamper the growth of direct selling

Unfamiliar brands curb popularity of direct selling

Traditional direct sellers benefiting from shift to online ads, e-commerce

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Nu Skin Israel continues to hold leading value share in direct selling

Despite declining value sales, second-ranked Sunrider Israel’s value share grows in 2019

Some direct sellers set to move to e-commerce

CHANNEL DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Thriving Israeli economy spurs steady growth, but retailing continues to face challenges in 2019

Discounters continue to rule grocery retailers channel in 2019

E-commerce continues to record robust growth in 2019

Apparel and footwear specialist retailers channel continues to decline in 2019 amidst rising costs, increased competition

Steady growth projected over the forecast period as economy flourishes and retailers adjust to changing conditions

…..Continued.

