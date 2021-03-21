Global Direct Selling Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As the Argentinian economy declined, direct selling increased as local consumers who saw their incomes reduce began to look for new alternatives to generate money. As a result, direct sales companies saw a strong increase in the number of resellers in 2020. One of the characteristics of direct selling is that, due to their independence, each seller has the autonomy to manage their own business. Although the number of resellers has increased slightly, purchase amounts are becoming smaller as this…

Euromonitor International's Direct Selling in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Health Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Homewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Direct Selling in Argentina

February 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Direct sellers increase as consumers seek ways of generating additional income

Non-essential nature of direct selling sees business struggle to maintain normal operations in 2020

Natura takeover of Avon creates direct selling giant

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Changing landscape will require direct sellers to think creatively

Players will develop new channels to extend outreach

Companies will adopt new business models in a bid to stay afloat

