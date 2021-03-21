Global Dishwashers in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Lockdowns and the closures of foodservice channels, despite leading to an uptick in home-cooking, have not boosted sales of dishwashers. This is because dishwashers are still unpopular in Argentina, due to them not being essential appliances and being expensive to purchase. Furthermore, the Ahora 12 Plan has not benefitted dishwashers significantly due to low consumer demand overall. Whilst popularity may increase over the forecast period, dishwashers continue to face certain challenges in Argen…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858254-dishwashers-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pyromellitic-acid-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glass-prefilled-syringe-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dishwashers in Argentina

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home-cooking during time of COVID-19 does not boost sales of dishwashers

Players aim to attract sales with water-saving and time-saving claims

Alladio maintains lead with almost all of total domestic dishwasher production capacity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post-COVID-19 hygiene priorities may boost interest in dishwashers

Energy-saving and water-saving technologies drive new product developments

Drean and Candy brands see bright future thanks to domestic production strengths

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Production of Dishwashers: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105