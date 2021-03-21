Global Dishwashers in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Dishwashers will be negatively impacted overall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Due to rising unemployment rates and declining purchasing powers, many consumers have been unable to afford a new dishwasher in 2020. Instead, consumers have been more likely to repair their existing model. Similarly, due to lockdown regulations, all unessential stores were forced to close between the months of March and April. Therefore, even if consumers have wanted to purchase a new dishwasher, the o…

Dishwashers in Greece

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dishwashers suffers due to rising unemployment rates and declining purchasing powers

Consumers have been opting to repair rather than replace their existing dishwashers

Smaller size dishwashers sees steeper decline in sales as the project area is more of a luxury than a necessity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Longer replacement cycles and increase hand washing expected over the forecast period

Young Greek consumers unable to live alone leading to declining demand for smaller dishwashers

Refurbishments and construction work continues to be limited which results in less demand for built-in dishwashers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

