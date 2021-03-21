Global Dishwashers in Portugal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Dishwashers will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall. Despite consumers spending more time at home during lockdown and generating more dishes to wash, this has not been enough to result in positive sales for the product area. The economic downturn in response to the pandemic, alongside consumers’ declining confidence has had a drastic impact on both demand and volume sales in 2020. Additionally, both lockdown and the economic downturn have severely impacted constructi…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dishwashers in Portugal

Euromonitor International

January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dishwashers record declining volume sales despite consumers having more dishes to wash during lockdown

Hygiene and sterilisation becomes the forefront of innovation amidst the pandemic

Connectivity still amiss amongst Portuguese consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Built-in dishwashers recovers faster than freestanding due to the growing preference for a more modern kitchen

Unit prices increase over the forecast period despite promotional activity and discounting

Slimline dishwashers expected to continue growing in popularity due to the urbanisation trends

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

