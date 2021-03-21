Global Dishwashers in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Dishwashers remains a very small category in Vietnam, as most consumers continue to hand wash dishes. Sales are mostly driven by purchases in large cities, although are slowly expanding in suburban areas. After a year of exceptional growth in 2019 due to deep discounting and falling unit prices, sales fell slightly in 2020 due to COVID-19. One factor hampering growth was the temporary closure of non-essential store-based retailers, which also led to a move towards purchasing via e-commerce. Mean…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859029-dishwashers-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-unmanned-hotel-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blockchain-for-non-profits-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dishwashers in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of dishwashers remain low due to lack of necessity

A continued move towards smaller, cheaper, freestanding models

Price dictates the performances of the leading players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slower growth than in the review period, with little increase in penetration

Potential remains if affordable products are available and marketed correctly

Consumers are educated by online marketing and also search for deals online

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Production of Dishwashers: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105