Global Dog Apparels Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Dog Apparels include apparel (coats, jackets and sweaters), boots, shoes, socks, shirts, tank tops, costumes, dresses, life jackets & swimsuits and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dog Apparels in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Dog Apparels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Dog Apparels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Dog Apparels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Dog Apparels Market 2019 (%)

The global Dog Apparels market was valued at 793.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1025.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. While the Dog Apparels market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dog Apparels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dog Apparels production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6240708-dog-apparels-market-in-vietnam-manufacturing-and-consumption

Vietnam Dog Apparels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Dog Apparels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Jacket

Dress

Sweater

Boots/Shoes

In 2018, Boots account for the largest market share, about 27.06% of the total, followed by Jackets, accounting for 26.35%.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hand-exerciser-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-14

Vietnam Dog Apparels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Dog Apparels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Most of the Dog Apparels are used for Home use, accounting for 73.51%. And the rest are for commercial use in 2018.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laser-doppler-vibrometer-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-11

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dog Apparels Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dog Apparels Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Dog Apparels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Dog Apparels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Weatherbeeta

Ruffwear

Pet Life

Hurtta

Canine Styles

TRIXIE

LAZYBONEZZ

RC Pet Products

Ultra Paws

Muttluks

Walkabout Harnesses

Kurgo

fabdog

Ralph Lauren Pets

Moshiqa

Foggy Mountain Dog Coats

Chilly Dogs

Equafleece

Pawz

Ezydog

Healers Pet Care

Thundershirt

CHEEPET

Silver Paw

TABLECONTENTS

Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dog Apparels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Dog Apparels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Dog Apparels Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Dog Apparels Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Dog Apparels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Dog Apparels Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dog Apparels Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Dog Apparels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Dog Apparels Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Dog Apparels Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Dog Apparels Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dog Apparels Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Dog Apparels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dog Apparels Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Dog Apparels Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dog Apparels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Dog Apparels Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Jacket

4.1.3 Dress

4.1.4 Sweater

4.1.5 Boots/Shoes

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Dog Apparels Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Dog Apparels Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Dog Apparels Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Dog Apparels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Dog Apparels Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Dog Apparels Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Dog Apparels Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Dog Apparels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Dog Apparels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Dog Apparels Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Home Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Dog Apparels Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Dog Apparels Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Dog Apparels Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Dog Apparels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Dog Apparels Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Dog Apparels Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Dog Apparels Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Dog Apparels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Dog Apparels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Weatherbeeta

6.1.1 Weatherbeeta Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Weatherbeeta Business Overview

6.1.3 Weatherbeeta Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Weatherbeeta Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Weatherbeeta Key News

6.2 Ruffwear

6.2.1 Ruffwear Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ruffwear Business Overview

6.2.3 Ruffwear Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ruffwear Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ruffwear Key News

6.3 Pet Life

6.3.1 Pet Life Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Pet Life Business Overview

6.3.3 Pet Life Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Pet Life Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Pet Life Key News

6.4 Hurtta

6.4.1 Hurtta Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Hurtta Business Overview

6.4.3 Hurtta Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hurtta Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Hurtta Key News

6.5 Canine Styles

6.5.1 Canine Styles Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Canine Styles Business Overview

6.5.3 Canine Styles Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Canine Styles Sales and Revenue in Vietn

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105