Global Downlights Market in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A downlight (also pot light in Canadian English, sometimes can light (for canister light) in American English) is a light fixture that is installed into a hollow opening in a ceiling. When installed it appears to have light shining from a hole in the ceiling, concentrating the light in a downward direction as a broad floodlight or narrow spotlight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Downlights in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Downlights Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Downlights Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Downlights Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Downlights Market 2019 (%)

The global Downlights market was valued at 5821.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6310.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. While the Downlights market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Downlights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Downlights production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Downlights Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Downlights Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Equal or Bigger than 5 Inch

Bigger than 2.5 Inch， Smaller than 5 Inch

Equal or Smaller than 2.5 Inch

Malaysia Downlights Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Downlights Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Downlights Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Downlights Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Downlights Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Downlights Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Philips Lighting

GE Lighting

OSRAM

Focal Point

Acuity Brands

Hubbell

Cree

Standard Products

B-K Lighting

WAC Lighting

