Global Downlights Market in Thailand Asia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A downlight (also pot light in Canadian English, sometimes can light (for canister light) in American English) is a light fixture that is installed into a hollow opening in a ceiling. When installed it appears to have light shining from a hole in the ceiling, concentrating the light in a downward direction as a broad floodlight or narrow spotlight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Downlights in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Downlights Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Downlights Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Downlights Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Downlights Market 2019 (%)

The global Downlights market was valued at 5821.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6310.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. While the Downlights market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Downlights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Downlights production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Downlights Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Downlights Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Equal or Bigger than 5 Inch

Bigger than 2.5 Inch， Smaller than 5 Inch

Equal or Smaller than 2.5 Inch

Thailand Downlights Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Downlights Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Downlights Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Downlights Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Downlights Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Downlights Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Philips Lighting

GE Lighting

OSRAM

Focal Point

Acuity Brands

Hubbell

Cree

Standard Products

B-K Lighting

WAC Lighting

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Downlights Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Downlights Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Downlights Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Downlights Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Downlights Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Downlights Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Downlights Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Downlights Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Downlights Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Downlights Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Downlights Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Downlights Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Downlights Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Downlights Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Downlights Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Downlights Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Downlights Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Equal or Bigger than 5 Inch

4.1.3 Bigger than 2.5 Inch， Smaller than 5 Inch

4.1.4 Equal or Smaller than 2.5 Inch

4.2 By Type – Thailand Downlights Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Downlights Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Downlights Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Downlights Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Downlights Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Downlights Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Downlights Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Downlights Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Downlights Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Downlights Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Commercial

5.1.4 Industry

5.2 By Application – Thailand Downlights Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Downlights Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Downlights Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Downlights Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Downlights Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Downlights Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Downlights Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Downlights Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Downlights Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Philips Lighting

6.1.1 Philips Lighting Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Philips Lighting Business Overview

6.1.3 Philips Lighting Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Philips Lighting Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Philips Lighting Key News

6.2 GE Lighting

6.2.1 GE Lighting Corporate Summary

6.2.2 GE Lighting Business Overview

6.2.3 GE Lighting Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 GE Lighting Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 GE Lighting Key News

6.3 OSRAM

6.3.1 OSRAM Corporate Summary

6.3.2 OSRAM Business Overview

6.3.3 OSRAM Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 OSRAM Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 OSRAM Key News

6.4 Focal Point

6.4.1 Focal Point Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Focal Point Business Overview

6.4.3 Focal Point Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Focal Point Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Focal Point Key News

6.5 Acuity Brands

6.5.1 Acuity Brands Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Acuity Brands Business Overview

6.5.3 Acuity Brands Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Acuity Brands Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Acuity Brands Key News

6.6 Hubbell

6.6.1 Hubbell Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hubbell Business Overview

6.6.3 Hubbell Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hubbell Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hubbell Key News

6.7 Cree

6.6.1 Cree Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cree Business Overview

6.6.3 Cree Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cree Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Cree Key News

6.8 Standard Products

6.8.1 Standard Products Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Standard Products Business Overview

6.8.3 Standard Products Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Standard Products Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Standard Products Key News

6.9 B-K Lighting

6.9.1 B-K Lighting Corporate Summary

6.9.2 B-K Lighting Business Overview

6.9.3 B-K Lighting Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 B-K Lighting Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 B-K Lighting Key News

6.10 WAC Lighting

6.10.1 WAC Lighting Corporate Summary

6.10.2 WAC Lighting Business Overview

6.10.3 WAC Lighting Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 WAC Lighting Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 WAC Lighting Key News

6.11 Thorn

6.11.1 Thorn Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Thorn Downlights Business Overview

6.11.3 Thorn Downlights Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Thorn Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Thorn Key News

7 Downlights Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Downlights Production Capacity and Value in Thailand, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand Downlights Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand Downlights Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand Downlights Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Downlights Manufacturers in Thailand

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local Downlights Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local Downlights Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local Downlights Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Downlights Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 Downlights Export and Import in Thailand

7.3.1 Thailand Downlights Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand Downlights Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand Downlights Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

…continued

