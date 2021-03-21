All news

Global Drogas AS in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Drogas AS in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The company will continue its expansion in Latvia and Lithuania and is set to focus on smaller towns. Drogas continues to enlarge and promote the range of its fantasy brands, thus increasing the share and turnover of its private label products.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

DROGAS AS IN HOME CARE (LATVIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Drogas AS: Key Facts
Summary 2 Drogas AS: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Private Label
Summary 3 Drogas AS: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Drogas AS: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

