Global E-beam Accelerator Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Electron Beam technology can modify the physical, chemical, molecular and biological properties of materials and products, improving their usefulness and enhancing their value.

Electron beam accelerator (E-beam Accelerator) is widely used for industrial applications such as surface curing, crosslinking of wires and cables and sterilization/ decontamination of pharmaceutical products. The energy of the electron beam determines the t

ype of applications. This is due to the penetration power of the electron that is limited by the energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-beam Accelerator in US, including the following market information:
US E-beam Accelerator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US E-beam Accelerator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
US E-beam Accelerator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in US E-beam Accelerator Market 2019 (%)
The global E-beam Accelerator market was valued at 359.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 517.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. While the E-beam Accelerator market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-beam Accelerator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on E-beam Accelerator production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US E-beam Accelerator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
US E-beam Accelerator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Low and Mid Energy
High-Energy

US E-beam Accelerator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
US E-beam Accelerator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Medical & Food Industry
Industrial
Scientific Research

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total US E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
IBA
WASIK ASSOCIATES
Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator

Table of Contents 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 E-beam Accelerator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US E-beam Accelerator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US E-beam Accelerator Overall Market Size
2.1 US E-beam Accelerator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US E-beam Accelerator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US E-beam Accelerator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top E-beam Accelerator Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US E-beam Accelerator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US E-beam Accelerator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US E-beam Accelerator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US E-beam Accelerator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 E-beam Accelerator Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers E-beam Accelerator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-beam Accelerator Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 E-beam Accelerator Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-beam Accelerator Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US E-beam Accelerator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Low and Mid Energy
4.1.3 High-Energy
4.2 By Type – US E-beam Accelerator Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US E-beam Accelerator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US E-beam Accelerator Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US E-beam Accelerator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US E-beam Accelerator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US E-beam Accelerator Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Medical & Food Industry
5.1.3 Industrial
5.1.4 Scientific Research
5.2 By Application – US E-beam Accelerator Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US E-beam Accelerator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US E-beam Accelerator Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US E-beam Accelerator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US E-beam Accelerator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 IBA
6.1.1 IBA Corporate Summary
6.1.2 IBA Business Overview
6.1.3 IBA E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 IBA Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.1.5 IBA Key News
6.2 WASIK ASSOCIATES
6.2.1 WASIK ASSOCIATES Corporate Summary
6.2.2 WASIK ASSOCIATES Business Overview
6.2.3 WASIK ASSOCIATES E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 WASIK ASSOCIATES Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.2.5 WASIK ASSOCIATES Key News
6.3 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator
6.3.1 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator Business Overview
6.3.3 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator Key News
6.4 Iotron
6.4.1 Iotron Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Iotron Business Overview
6.4.3 Iotron E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Iotron Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Iotron Key News
6.5 VIVIRAD GROUP
6.5.1 VIVIRAD GROUP Corporate Summary
6.5.2 VIVIRAD GROUP Business Overview
6.5.3 VIVIRAD GROUP E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 VIVIRAD GROUP Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.5.5 VIVIRAD GROUP Key News

7 E-beam Accelerator Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 E-beam Accelerator Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 US E-beam Accelerator Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 US E-beam Accelerator Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 US E-beam Accelerator Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local E-beam Accelerator Manufacturers in US
7.2.1 US Key Local E-beam Accelerator Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 US Key Local E-beam Accelerator Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 US Key Local E-beam Accelerator Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of E-beam Accelerator Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers
7.3 E-beam Accelerator Export and Import in US
7.3.1 US E-beam Accelerator Export Market
7.3.2 US E-beam Accelerator Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US E-beam Accelerator Market
8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3 Market Drivers
8.4 Market Restraints

….CONTINUED

