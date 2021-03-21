Global E-beam Accelerator Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Electron Beam technology can modify the physical, chemical, molecular and biological properties of materials and products, improving their usefulness and enhancing their value.

Electron beam accelerator (E-beam Accelerator) is widely used for industrial applications such as surface curing, crosslinking of wires and cables and sterilization/ decontamination of pharmaceutical products. The energy of the electron beam determines the t

ype of applications. This is due to the penetration power of the electron that is limited by the energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-beam Accelerator in US, including the following market information:

US E-beam Accelerator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US E-beam Accelerator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US E-beam Accelerator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US E-beam Accelerator Market 2019 (%)

The global E-beam Accelerator market was valued at 359.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 517.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. While the E-beam Accelerator market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-beam Accelerator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on E-beam Accelerator production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US E-beam Accelerator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US E-beam Accelerator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low and Mid Energy

High-Energy

US E-beam Accelerator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US E-beam Accelerator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Medical & Food Industry

Industrial

Scientific Research

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IBA

WASIK ASSOCIATES

Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator

