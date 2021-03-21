Global E-beam Accelerator Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Electron Beam technology can modify the physical, chemical, molecular and biological properties of materials and products, improving their usefulness and enhancing their value.

Electron beam accelerator (E-beam Accelerator) is widely used for industrial applications such as surface curing, crosslinking of wires and cables and sterilization/ decontamination of pharmaceutical products. The energy of the electron beam determines the type of applications. This is due to the penetration power of the electron that is limited by the energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-beam Accelerator in China, including the following market information:

China E-beam Accelerator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China E-beam Accelerator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China E-beam Accelerator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China E-beam Accelerator Market 2019 (%)

The global E-beam Accelerator market was valued at 359.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 517.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. While the E-beam Accelerator market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-beam Accelerator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on E-beam Accelerator production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China E-beam Accelerator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China E-beam Accelerator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low and Mid Energy

High-Energy

China E-beam Accelerator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China E-beam Accelerator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Medical & Food Industry

Industrial

Scientific Research

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IBA

WASIK ASSOCIATES

Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 E-beam Accelerator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China E-beam Accelerator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China E-beam Accelerator Overall Market Size

2.1 China E-beam Accelerator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China E-beam Accelerator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China E-beam Accelerator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top E-beam Accelerator Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China E-beam Accelerator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China E-beam Accelerator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China E-beam Accelerator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China E-beam Accelerator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 E-beam Accelerator Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers E-beam Accelerator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-beam Accelerator Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 E-beam Accelerator Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-beam Accelerator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Low and Mid Energy

4.1.3 High-Energy

4.2 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Medical & Food Industry

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Scientific Research

5.2 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 IBA

6.1.1 IBA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 IBA Business Overview

6.1.3 IBA E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 IBA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 IBA Key News

6.2 WASIK ASSOCIATES

6.2.1 WASIK ASSOCIATES Corporate Summary

6.2.2 WASIK ASSOCIATES Business Overview

6.2.3 WASIK ASSOCIATES E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 WASIK ASSOCIATES Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 WASIK ASSOCIATES Key News

6.3 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator

6.3.1 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator Corporate Summary

….CONTINUED

