Global Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The demographic profile of electronics and appliance specialist retailers’ core consumer base presents a challenge to the channel as high numbers of young Bulgarian adults continue to move abroad in search of better economic opportunities. As a result of the continued contraction of its core consumer base, the channel is seeing a significant slowdown in terms of value growth and is set to experience further challenges over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International’s Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Bulgaria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Rising e-commerce and continued migration present challenge to electronics and appliance specialists

Black Friday sales continue to benefit the channel

Shopping centres provide potential to target core consumers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Technopolis Bulgaria EAD maintains its lead

Technomarket continues to lose share as Telenor gains ground

Technopolis meets demands for convenience with new gift card

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

