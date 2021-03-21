All news

Global Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The growth of e-commerce in electronics and appliance specialist retailers was very strong in 2020, since many retailers in this category were forced to close their doors as they are usually located in shopping malls that remained closed with no opening date in sight. In addition, e-commerce offers unapparelled convenience and was valued by consumers seeking to limit face-to-face shopping experiences and thereby reduce the risk of contracting the virus. However, the increase in e-commerce volume…

Euromonitor International’s Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Argentina
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Despite the boom in e-commerce in 2020, electronics and appliance specialist retailer outlets see extensive decline
Problems with imports and supply chains see prices increase substantially in 2020
Garbarino leverages its large network of outlets to retain pole position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Supply problems and a decline in retail outlets present a gloomy outlook for electronics and appliance specialist retailers
Online channels will continue to appeal to Argentinians in the future
Sales will be limited by high interest and limited financing
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020
Table 2 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020
Table 6 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020
Table 7 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025
Table 8 Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

