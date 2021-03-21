All news

Global Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Endometrial biopsy, or endometrial sampling, is a technique of removing a piece of tissue from the inner lining of the uterus. The sample of tissue is analyzed under a microscope in the laboratory by a pathologist, a doctor with special training in diagnosis of diseases based upon tissue examination.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae in US, including the following market information:
US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market 2019 (%)
The global Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae market was valued at 90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 125.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. While the Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Endometrial Biopsy Brush
Endometrial Biopsy Catheter

US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Clinic

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
COOK Medical
Cooper Surgical
Integra
MedGyn
Gyneas
Andemed
Nuode
Saipu
Micromed
Panpac Medical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Overall Market Size
2.1 US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Endometrial Biopsy Brush
4.1.3 Endometrial Biopsy Catheter
4.2 By Type – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Hospital
5.1.3 Clinic
5.2 By Application – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Sales & Forecasts

….CONTINUED

