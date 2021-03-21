Global Essilor Indonesia PT in Eyewear (Indonesia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Already known as a producer of high-quality spectacle lenses products at premium prices, Essilor Indonesia plans to continue to research and develop new innovative products in order to maintain its added value to customers. Essilor Indonesia has not attempted to launch new products aimed at low-income segments, even though traditional optical shops retain the largest share within the Indonesian spectacles category.
Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ESSILOR INDONESIA PT IN EYEWEAR (INDONESIA)
Euromonitor International
July 2017
