Global Estonia in 2030: The Future Demographic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In 2030 the population of Estonia will reach 1.3 million, an overall decrease of 2.1% from 2015, despite small increases in 2016-2018. Negative population trends in 2019-2030 will be driven by a falling birth rate and rising death rate, alongside negative net migration in 2020-2030. Tallinn will continue to dominate the urban landscape with over half the urban population residing there in 2030.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1685993-estonia-in-2030-the-future-demographic

Euromonitor’s Estonia in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-technical-ceramics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-live-streaming-software-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-07

Table of Contents

Estonia in 2030: The Future Demographic

Euromonitor International

July 2017

Estonia in 2030

Estoniain 2030

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105