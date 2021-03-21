Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Ethylene acrylic acid adhesive is the copolymer of ethylene and acrylic acid. Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) copolymers provide a unique combination of properties that take advantage of respective comonomers (E and AA), used in their preparation. The presence of AA reduces the crystallinity of E segments. Increasing the AA content in a copolymer, will not only result in a more amorphous molecule, but will also significantly improve the adhesion performance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive in US, including the following market information:

US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)

US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)

Top Five Competitors in US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market 2019 (%)

The global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive market was valued at 1455.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1564.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. While the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)

US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Film Grade

Extrusion Coating Grade

Dispersible Grade

US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)

US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Packaging Applications

Industrial Applications

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)

Total US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil Chemical

Honeywell

LyondellBasell

Michelman

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Film Grade

4.1.3 Extrusion Coating Grade

4.1.4 Dispersible Grade

4.2 By Type – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Packaging Applications

5.1.3 Industrial Applications

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 DowDuPont

6.1.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.1.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.1.3 DowDuPont Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.2 ExxonMobil Chemical

6.2.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Business Overview

6.2.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Key News

6.3 Honeywell

6.3.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Honeywell Business Overview

6.3.3 Honeywell Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Honeywell Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Honeywell Key News

6.4 LyondellBasell

6.4.1 LyondellBasell Corporate Summary

6.4.2 LyondellBasell Business Overview

6.4.3 LyondellBasell Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 LyondellBasell Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 LyondellBasell Key News

6.5 Michelman

6.5.1 Michelman Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Michelman Business Overview

6.5.3 Michelman Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Michelman Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Michelman Key News

6.6 BYK

6.6.1 BYK Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BYK Business Overview

6.6.3 BYK Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 BYK Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 BYK Key News

7 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Export Market

7.3.2 US Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Source of Imports

….continued

