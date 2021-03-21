All news

Global Eureka Hellas SA in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Eureka Hellas will continue to invest in new product launches in home care, while relying on its domestic origins to appeal to consumers. Eureka’s strategic direction over the forecast period will be to expand into new categories and strengthen its position in those where it is already present.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EUREKA HELLAS SA IN HOME CARE (GREECE)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Eureka Hellas SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Eureka Hellas SA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Eureka Hellas SA: Competitive Position 2016

