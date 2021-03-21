All news

Global Eurochartiki SA in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The company’s primary target is to expand its collaborations with grocery retailers for the production of private label home care and tissue products. Alongside the production of private label for domestic retailers, collaborations beyond Greece are one of the company’s key targets regarding its private label activity. To reach new clients the company has a presence at the PLMA (Private Label Manufacturers Association) trade fairs in Dubai and Amsterdam.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EUROCHARTIKI SA IN HOME CARE (GREECE)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Eurochartiki SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Eurochartiki Sa: Operational Indicators
Production
Private Label
Summary 3 Eurochartiki SA: Private Label Portfolio

