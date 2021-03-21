All news

Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The number of foreign visitors to the Netherlands on both tourist or business trips continues to show positive growth. As the main cities like Amsterdam are already considered saturated, the Netherlands is trying to direct the flow of visitors to other areas of the country, with cities like Rotterdam, The Hague or Utrecht witnessing high growth rates in visitor numbers in the past year. This trend is generating new demand for hotel stays, with luxury and design locations attracting increasing co…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4938142-experiential-luxury-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotary-pressure-filters-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-12

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Experiential Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vinpocetine-market-forecast-2021-2026manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Prospects
Increasing Foreign Visitor Numbers Boost Revenues
Domestic Travellers Increasingly Looking for Luxury Experiences
Consumers Prefer To Use the Internet As A Search and Booking Tool for Luxury Hotels
Competitive Landscape
Kruisherenhotel in Maastricht Wins Major French Award
More Hotel Chains Moving Towards Design Or Boutique Concepts
Pestana Hotel Group Opens New Outlet in the Former Amsterdam City Archives
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Luxury Goods Continues To Grow, Albeit With Less Dynamism Than of Late
While Major Brands Dominate, Dutch Consumers Also Favour Smaller Niche Luxury Brands
Affordable Luxury, Sustainability and Special/limited Editions Are Key Tools
Specialist Retailers Still Dominate Distribution, But Online Sales Still Seeing Strong Growth
Luxury Goods Will Continue Growing, But at Slower Rates Than in Recent Times
Market Indicators
Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019

…continued

 

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles

Foreign Exchange Market
All news

Foreign Exchange Market Outlook 2021: Hidden Trends and Growth Opportunities

craig

The COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Foreign Exchange Market Report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2020–2026). This report also provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Foreign Exchange Report. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert […]
All news

Global Oligonucleotide Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast 2021-2027 : Thermo Fisher Scientific,Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT),Agilent Technologies

marketsresearch

The Oligonucleotide Testing Market could be a specific associated within and out investigation of trade with an attention on the worldwide Market pattern. The Oligonucleotide Testing report intends to furnish a blueprint of world Market with explained Market division by item, end client and locales. The report on the worldwide Oligonucleotide Testing Market represents the […]
All news

Smart Stethoscopes Market 2021 Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers 2027 : 3M Littmann, Eko Devices, CliniCloud, Thinklabs, Cardionics, Hill-Rom, HD Medical

anita_adroit

The recent report addition on global Smart Stethoscopes market by Orbis Pharma Reports is a highly proficient and detailed analytical review of the market scenarios and industrial ecosystem that mainly has been designed to led primary focus upon various market relevant factors comprising an elaborate DROT analysis, a clear perspective on competitive landscape besides hovering […]