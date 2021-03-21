Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The number of foreign visitors to the Netherlands on both tourist or business trips continues to show positive growth. As the main cities like Amsterdam are already considered saturated, the Netherlands is trying to direct the flow of visitors to other areas of the country, with cities like Rotterdam, The Hague or Utrecht witnessing high growth rates in visitor numbers in the past year. This trend is generating new demand for hotel stays, with luxury and design locations attracting increasing co…

Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Increasing Foreign Visitor Numbers Boost Revenues

Domestic Travellers Increasingly Looking for Luxury Experiences

Consumers Prefer To Use the Internet As A Search and Booking Tool for Luxury Hotels

Competitive Landscape

Kruisherenhotel in Maastricht Wins Major French Award

More Hotel Chains Moving Towards Design Or Boutique Concepts

Pestana Hotel Group Opens New Outlet in the Former Amsterdam City Archives

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Luxury Goods Continues To Grow, Albeit With Less Dynamism Than of Late

While Major Brands Dominate, Dutch Consumers Also Favour Smaller Niche Luxury Brands

Affordable Luxury, Sustainability and Special/limited Editions Are Key Tools

Specialist Retailers Still Dominate Distribution, But Online Sales Still Seeing Strong Growth

Luxury Goods Will Continue Growing, But at Slower Rates Than in Recent Times

Market Indicators

Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019

…continued

