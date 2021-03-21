Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The number of foreign visitors to the Netherlands on both tourist or business trips continues to show positive growth. As the main cities like Amsterdam are already considered saturated, the Netherlands is trying to direct the flow of visitors to other areas of the country, with cities like Rotterdam, The Hague or Utrecht witnessing high growth rates in visitor numbers in the past year. This trend is generating new demand for hotel stays, with luxury and design locations attracting increasing co…
Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Headlines
Prospects
Increasing Foreign Visitor Numbers Boost Revenues
Domestic Travellers Increasingly Looking for Luxury Experiences
Consumers Prefer To Use the Internet As A Search and Booking Tool for Luxury Hotels
Competitive Landscape
Kruisherenhotel in Maastricht Wins Major French Award
More Hotel Chains Moving Towards Design Or Boutique Concepts
Pestana Hotel Group Opens New Outlet in the Former Amsterdam City Archives
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Luxury Goods Continues To Grow, Albeit With Less Dynamism Than of Late
While Major Brands Dominate, Dutch Consumers Also Favour Smaller Niche Luxury Brands
Affordable Luxury, Sustainability and Special/limited Editions Are Key Tools
Specialist Retailers Still Dominate Distribution, But Online Sales Still Seeing Strong Growth
Luxury Goods Will Continue Growing, But at Slower Rates Than in Recent Times
Market Indicators
Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019
…continued
