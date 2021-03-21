Global Experiential Luxury Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The closure of Malaysian borders to foreigners beginning on 17 March had a negative effect on experiential luxury in 2020. Due to these strict regulations, Malaysia experienced a strong dip in international tourist arrivals, which typically provide an important boost to the sales of luxury goods. In fact, in 2020 the country experienced negative growth from inbound tourists from every region. Borders remained closed to non-Malaysians throughout 2020, therefore having a negative effect on demand…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4938139-experiential-luxury-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-piezoelectric-smart-materials-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-12

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Experiential Luxury market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edible-oils-in-the-united-kingdomresearch-report-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Mandated border closures dampen growth in 2020

Country lockdown further dampened growth in 2020

Leading brands attempt to entice consumers with promotional campaigns

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery of experiential luxury in the forecast period will be slow

Players expected to delay openings of experiential luxury outlets such as luxury hotels

Economic fallout of COVID-19 will further delay the recovery

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105