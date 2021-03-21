Global Explosion Panels Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Explosion Panel industry can be broken down into several segments, Flat Panel, Domed Panel, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Fike, Vigilex, etc.

An Explosion Panel is a device designed to protect industrial process equipment against the damaging effects of dust and gas explosions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Explosion Panels in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Explosion Panels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Explosion Panels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Explosion Panels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Explosion Panels Market 2019 (%)

The global Explosion Panels market was valued at 133.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 158.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While the Explosion Panels market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Explosion Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Explosion Panels production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Explosion Panels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Explosion Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Flat Panel

Domed Panel

South Korea Explosion Panels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Explosion Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Dust Explosion

Gas Explosion

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Explosion Panels Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Explosion Panels Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Explosion Panels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Explosion Panels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fike

Vigilex

Elfab

BS&B Safety Systems

REMBE GmbH

ZOOK

DonadonSDD

Oseco

IEP Technologies

Flowseal Engineering

Adix

ATEX

RSBP

FDC Co., Ltd

CV Technology

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Explosion Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Explosion Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Explosion Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Explosion Panels Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Explosion Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Explosion Panels Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Explosion Panels Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Explosion Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Explosion Panels Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Explosion Panels Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Explosion Panels Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Explosion Panels Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Explosion Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Explosion Panels Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Explosion Panels Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Explosion Panels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Explosion Panels Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Flat Panel

4.1.3 Domed Panel

4.2 By Type – South Korea Explosion Panels Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Explosion Panels Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Explosion Panels Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Explosion Panels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Explosion Panels Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Explosion Panels Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Explosion Panels Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Explosion Panels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Explosion Panels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Explosion Panels Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Dust Explosion

5.1.3 Gas Explosion

5.2 By Application – South Korea Explosion Panels Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Explosion Panels Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Explosion Panels Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Explosion Panels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Explosion Panels Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Explosion Panels Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Explosion Panels Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Explosion Panels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Explosion Panels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Fike

6.1.1 Fike Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Fike Business Overview

6.1.3 Fike Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Fike Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Fike Key News

6.2 Vigilex

6.2.1 Vigilex Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Vigilex Business Overview

6.2.3 Vigilex Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Vigilex Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Vigilex Key News

6.3 Elfab

6.3.1 Elfab Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Elfab Business Overview

6.3.3 Elfab Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Elfab Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Elfab Key News

6.4 BS&B Safety Systems

6.4.1 BS&B Safety Systems Corporate Summary

6.4.2 BS&B Safety Systems Business Overview

6.4.3 BS&B Safety Systems Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BS&B Safety Systems Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 BS&B Safety Systems Key News

6.5 REMBE GmbH

6.5.1 REMBE GmbH Corporate Summary

6.5.2 REMBE GmbH Business Overview

6.5.3 REMBE GmbH Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 REMBE GmbH Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 REMBE GmbH Key News

6.6 ZOOK

6.6.1 ZOOK Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ZOOK Business Overview

6.6.3 ZOOK Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ZOOK Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ZOOK Key News

6.7 DonadonSDD

6.6.1 DonadonSDD Corporate Summary

6.6.2 DonadonSDD Business Overview

6.6.3 DonadonSDD Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 DonadonSDD Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 DonadonSDD Key News

6.8 Oseco

6.8.1 Oseco Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Oseco Business Overview

6.8.3 Oseco Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Oseco Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Oseco Key News

6.9 IEP Technologies

6.9.1 IEP Technologies Corporate Summary

6.9.2 IEP Technologies Business Overview

6.9.3 IEP Technologies Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 IEP Technologies Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 IEP Technologies Key News

6.10 Flowseal Engineering

6.10.1 Flowseal Engineering Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Flowseal Engineering Business Overview

6.10.3 Flowseal Engineering Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Flowseal Engineering Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Flowseal Engineering Key News

6.11 Adix

6.11.1 Adix Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Adix Explosion Panels Business Overview

6.11.3 Adix Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Adix Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Adix Key News

6.12 ATEX

6.12.1 ATEX Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ATEX Explosion Panels Business Overview

6.12.3 ATEX Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ATEX Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ATEX Key News

6.13 RSBP

6.13.1 RSBP Corporate Summary

6.13.2 RSBP Explosion Panels Business Overview

6.13.3 RSBP Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 RSBP Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 RSBP Key News

6.14 FDC Co., Ltd

6.14.1 FDC Co., Ltd Corporate Summary

6.14.2 FDC Co., Ltd Explosion Panels Business Overview

6.14.3 FDC Co., Ltd Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 FDC Co., Ltd Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 FDC Co., Ltd Key News

6.15 CV Technology

6.15.1 CV Technology Corporate Summary

6.15.2 CV Technology Explosion Panels Business Overview

6.15.3 CV Technology Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 CV Technology Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 CV Technology Key News

6.16 CS Explovent

6.16.1 CS Explovent Corporate Summary

6.16.2 CS Explovent Explosion Panels Business Overview

6.16.3 CS Explovent Explosion Panels Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 CS Explovent Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.16.5 CS Explovent Key News

7 Explosion Panels Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Explosion Panels Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Explosion Panels Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Explosion Panels Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Explosion Panels Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Explosion Panels Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Explosion Panels Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Explosion Panels Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Explosion Panels Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Explosion Panels Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Explosion Panels Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Explosion Panels Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Explosion Panels Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Explosion Panels Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Explosion Panels Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Explosion Panels Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

