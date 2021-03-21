All news

Global External Hard Disk Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The global market size of External Hard Disk is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2025.

Global External Hard Disk Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global External Hard Disk industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the External Hard Disk manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of External Hard Disk industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of External Hard Disk Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of External Hard Disk as well as some small players. At least 6 companies are included:
* Western Digital
* Seagate
* Toshiba
* Fujitsu
* Hitachi
* Samsung Electronics

The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of External Hard Disk market
* Under 1T
* 1T
* 2T
* 5T
* Above 5T

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Personal Computers
* Enterprise Applications

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions

