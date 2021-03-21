Global Eye Care in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

COVID-19 has had a wide reaching impact in South Africa beyond just the number of people who have caught the virus. For example, the measures taken to control COVID-19 have had a detrimental effect on the economy with businesses, jobs and wages all put under threat. This caused consumers to pay even closer attention to their spending in 2020, with many already facing financial difficulties even prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. As such, consumers focused on essentials and products related to th…

Euromonitor International's Eye Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

High cost of eye care limits demand in 2020 as consumers feel the pinch

Rising incidence of allergies continues to support growth

Little change in the competitive landscape as Aspen and Adcock Ingram retain their dominance

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Eye complaints expected to become more common driving demand for eye care

Contact lens wearers remain a key target audience for eye care

Bausch & Lomb looking to feed off its reputation in eyewear as well as introducing new innovations

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

