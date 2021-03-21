All news

Global Fábricas de Calzado Andrea SA de CV in Apparel and Footwear Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Fábricas de Calzado Andrea SA de CV in Apparel and Footwear Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Fábricas de Calzado is focused on maintaining its leading position in the Mexican market and on increasing its value share by leveraging its consolidated direct selling distribution channel, as well as its network of own stores to distribute a wider product portfolio in current and new categories.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

FÁBRICAS DE CALZADO ANDREA SA DE CV IN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR (MEXICO)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Fábricas de Calzado Andrea SA de CV: Key Facts
Summary 2 Fábricas de Calzado Andrea SA de CV: Operational Indicators
Retail Operations
Summary 3 Fábricas de Calzado Andrea SA de CV: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Fábricas de Calzado Andrea SA de CV: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

