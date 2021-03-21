All news

Global Falabella SACI in Consumer Appliances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In January 2015 Falabella announced an “organic? expansion plan for the following four years, with a total investment estimated at USD4,363 million by 2018. This investment will focus on the opening of 140 new stores and 11 shopping centres in the six countries where the company is present, on the expansion of existing stores, and on logistics and technology, in order to improve efficiency, productivity, and online operations.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

