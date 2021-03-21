All news

Global FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co Ltd in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under FamilyMart Uny’s mid-term management plan up to 2018, the company will focus on improving its product range, particularly within the areas of nakashoku and healthy fresh food. The company will also adjust its store formats, opening more small outlets with around 500 sq m selling space, in order to offer more convenient local outlets for older consumers, single person households and busy workers. The company also plans to further expand outlet volume in Japan in the forecast period, opening…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD IN RETAILING (JAPAN)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co Ltd: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

