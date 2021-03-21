Global FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co Ltd in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under FamilyMart Uny’s mid-term management plan up to 2018, the company will focus on improving its product range, particularly within the areas of nakashoku and healthy fresh food. The company will also adjust its store formats, opening more small outlets with around 500 sq m selling space, in order to offer more convenient local outlets for older consumers, single person households and busy workers. The company also plans to further expand outlet volume in Japan in the forecast period, opening…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947282-familymart-uny-holdings-co-ltd-in-retailing-japan

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-absolute-displacement-transducers-adt-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-13

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-motorsports-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD IN RETAILING (JAPAN)

Euromonitor International

January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co Ltd: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105