Global Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The panic buying and stockpiling effect that benefited many food and drink categories in 2020 did not benefit fine wines/champagne and spirits. In terms of alcoholic drinks, there was some stockpiling, but this tended to favour beers and non-fine spirits such as rum rather than the fine products contained in this category. This remained the case during the national lockdown and after the national lockdown.

Euromonitor International's Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level.

Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales in fine wines/champagne and spirits decline as the category fails to benefit from stockpiling effect

COVID-19 puts a pin in special occasions, with fewer occasions to raise a toast

Losses felt across the board as even the leader Pernod-Ricard was hit by the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The French are set to raise a toast to the end of COVID-19

French consumers maintain a taste for foreign and exotic spirits

Despite a poor delivery record, online purchases of grand crus are becoming more popular

