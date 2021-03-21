Global Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the UK government to enforce a lockdown and social distancing measures, disrupted global supply chains and severely impacted the economy and consumer confidence. The effects on the global economy, which are already being felt, and will continue to be substantial, but the exact magnitude will depend on the duration of COVID-19 restrictions. There were reasons to be positive about growth in the fine wines/champagne and spirits industry in 2019, due to the healthy m…

Euromonitor International’s Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

UK fine wines/champagne and spirits industry upended by COVID-19

Luxury spirits hit hardest by the pandemic

Fine wines/champagne lose purpose for home-bound consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recession means tough times ahead for fine wines/champagne and spirits

Virus leads to more pragmatic and health-conscious choices

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

