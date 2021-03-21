Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market in Italy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Fishmeal and fish oil are products obtained from fish. Fish oil is usually obtained from oily fish tissues and fishmeal is a non-human product. They are also used as preservatives in animal and fish feed. They are widely used in pigs, pets, cattle, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fishmeal and Fish Oil in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Fishmeal and Fish Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market 2019 (%)

The global Fishmeal and Fish Oil market was valued at 7368.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7927.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. While the Fishmeal and Fish Oil market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fishmeal and Fish Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fishmeal and Fish Oil production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fishmeal

Fish Oil

Compared with fish oil, fishmeal has a large share of the market. In 2019, the market share is 86.31%.

Italy Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aquaculture

Pharmaceutical

Livestock

Petfood Industry

Aquaculture accounts for the largest share of applications. In the next few years, we expect the aquaculture market share from 69.86% in 2018 to 67.55% in 2024.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Tasa

FF Skagen

Diamante

SÜRSAN

Austevoll

Exalmar

Oceana Group

Copeinca

Corpesca

Omega Protein

Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

Kodiak Fishmeal Company

HAYDUK

Mukka Sea Food Industries

Animalfeeds International Corporation

Orizon

TripleNine Group

KT Group

African Pioneer Group

