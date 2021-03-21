Global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Fishmeal and fish oil are products obtained from fish. Fish oil is usually obtained from oily fish tissues and fishmeal is a non-human product. They are also used as preservatives in animal and fish feed. They are widely used in pigs, pets, cattle, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fishmeal and Fish Oil in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market 2019 (%)

The global Fishmeal and Fish Oil market was valued at 7368.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7927.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. While the Fishmeal and Fish Oil market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6240733-fishmeal-and-fish-oil-market-in-south-korea

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fishmeal and Fish Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fishmeal and Fish Oil production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fishmeal

Fish Oil

Compared with fish oil, fishmeal has a large share of the market. In 2019, the market share is 86.31%.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-brake-linings-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025-2021-03-14

South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aquaculture

Pharmaceutical

Livestock

Petfood Industry

Aquaculture accounts for the largest share of applications. In the next few years, we expect the aquaculture market share from 69.86% in 2018 to 67.55% in 2024.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti-plagiarism-software-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-outbreak-2021-03-11

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Tasa

FF Skagen

Diamante

SÜRSAN

Austevoll

Exalmar

Oceana Group

Copeinca

Corpesca

Omega Protein

Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

Kodiak Fishmeal Company

HAYDUK

Mukka Sea Food Industries

Animalfeeds International Corporation

Orizon

TripleNine Group

KT Group

African Pioneer Group

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fishmeal and Fish Oil Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Fishmeal and Fish Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fishmeal and Fish Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fishmeal

4.1.3 Fish Oil

4.2 By Type – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aquaculture

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical

5.1.4 Livestock

5.1.5 Petfood Industry

5.2 By Application – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Fishmeal and Fish Oil Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Tasa

6.1.1 Tasa Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Tasa Business Overview

6.1.3 Tasa Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Tasa Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Tasa Key News

6.2 FF Skagen

6.2.1 FF Skagen Corporate Summary

6.2.2 FF Skagen Business Overview

6.2.3 FF Skagen Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 FF Skagen Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 FF Skagen Key News

6.3 Diamante

6.3.1 Diamante Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Diamante Business Overview

6.3.3 Diamante Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Diamante Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Diamante Key News

6.4 SÜRSAN

6.4.1 SÜRSAN Corporate Summary

6.4.2 SÜRSAN Business Overview

6.4.3 SÜRSAN Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 SÜRSAN Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 SÜRSAN Key News

6.5 Austevoll

6.5.1 Austevoll Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Austevoll Business Overview

6.5.3 Austevoll Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Austevoll Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Austevoll Key News

6.6 Exalmar

6.6.1 Exalmar Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Exalmar Business Overview

6.6.3 Exalmar Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Exalmar Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Exalmar Key News

6.7 Oceana Group

6.6.1 Oceana Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Oceana Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Oceana Group Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Oceana Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Oceana Group Key News

6.8 Copeinca

6.8.1 Copeinca Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Copeinca Business Overview

6.8.3 Copeinca Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Copeinca Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Copeinca Key News

6.9 Corpesca

6.9.1 Corpesca Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Corpesca Business Overview

6.9.3 Corpesca Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Corpesca Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Corpesca Key News

6.10 Omega Protein

6.10.1 Omega Protein Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Omega Protein Business Overview

6.10.3 Omega Protein Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Omega Protein Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Omega Protein Key News

6.11 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

6.11.1 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.11.3 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio Key News

6.12 Kodiak Fishmeal Company

6.12.1 Kodiak Fishmeal Company Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Kodiak Fishmeal Company Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.12.3 Kodiak Fishmeal Company Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Kodiak Fishmeal Company Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Kodiak Fishmeal Company Key News

6.13 HAYDUK

6.13.1 HAYDUK Corporate Summary

6.13.2 HAYDUK Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.13.3 HAYDUK Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 HAYDUK Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 HAYDUK Key News

6.14 Mukka Sea Food Industries

6.14.1 Mukka Sea Food Industries Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Mukka Sea Food Industries Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.14.3 Mukka Sea Food Industries Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Mukka Sea Food Industries Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Mukka Sea Food Industries Key News

6.15 Animalfeeds International Corporation

6.15.1 Animalfeeds International Corporation Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Animalfeeds International Corporation Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.15.3 Animalfeeds International Corporation Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Animalfeeds International Corporation Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Animalfeeds International Corporation Key News

6.16 Orizon

6.16.1 Orizon Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Orizon Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.16.3 Orizon Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Orizon Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Orizon Key News

6.17 TripleNine Group

6.17.1 TripleNine Group Corporate Summary

6.17.2 TripleNine Group Fishmeal and Fish Oil Business Overview

6.17.3 TripleNine Group Fishmeal and Fish Oil Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 TripleNine Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105