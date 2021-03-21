All news

Global Flavors Market in France Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Flavor is the sensory impression of a food or other substance, and is determined mainly by the chemical senses of taste and smell. The “trigeminal senses”, which detect chemical irritants in the mouth and throat as well as temperature and texture, are also very important to the overall Gestalt of flavor perception. The flavor of the food, as such, can be altered with natural or artificial flavorants, which affect these senses. Flavorant is defined as a substance that gives another substance flavor, altering the characteristics of the solute, causing it to become sweet, sour, tangy, etc. Although the terms “flavoring” or “flavorant” in common language denote the combined chemical sensations of taste and smell, the same terms are usually used in the fragrance and flavors industry to refer to edible chemicals and extracts that alter the flavor of food and food products through the sense of smell. Due to the high cost or unavailability of natural flavor extracts, most commercial flavorants are nature-identical, which means that they are the chemical equivalent of natural flavors but chemically synthesized rather than being extracted from the source materials. Identification of nature-identical flavorants are done using technology such as headspace techniques.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flavors in France, including the following market information:
France Flavors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Flavors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
France Flavors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in France Flavors Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flavors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flavors production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Flavors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
France Flavors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Natural Flavoring Substances
Nature-identical Flavoring Substances
Artificial Flavoring Substances

France Flavors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
France Flavors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
hard candy, cookies and other baked goods
soft drinks, beverages, ice cream, other cold drink

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Flavors Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Flavors Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Flavors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total France Flavors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Givaudan
Firmenich
IFF
Symrise
Takasago
Sensient Flavors
Mane SA
T·Hasegawa
International Flavors＆Fragrances
Robertet SA
WILD
McCormick
Synergy Flavor
Prova
Apple F&F
CFF-Boton
Huabao Group
Bairun F&F
Chunfa Bio-Tech
Tianning F&F
Artsci Bio
Baihua F&F
Hangman
Hodia Flavor
Wincom F&F
Huayang F&F
Meiyi F&F

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flavors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Flavors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…continued

