Global Food Preparation Appliances in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic led to new habits amongst Vietnamese consumers in 2020. For instance, more time spent at home and the closure of foodservice outlets led people to cook at home more during the lockdowns. This increased sales of food preparation appliances in the country, with the growth rates in all categories slightly higher than those seen in the previous year. Blenders and food processors were amongst the categories to see significant growth, due to their unique technology and eye-catchi…
Euromonitor International’s Food Preparation Appliances in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Blenders, Food Processors, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More cooking at home due to COVID-19 maintains strong volume growth
Promotions, marketing and discounts aim to attract consumers
Although Philips extends its share, local players are keeping up
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slower growth forecast due to a return to faster-paced lives and price-consciousness
Local knowledge set to increase sales of local brands
Store closures lead consumers to try e-commerce, with growth set to continue
