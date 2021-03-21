Global Footwear in Taiwan Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Footwear was more impacted than apparel by the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 as consumers spent less time taking part in outdoor activities (particularly during Q1) to avoid the virus. Consumers also became more frugal in their spending and, given that footwear has higher average unit prices than apparel, consumers were less inclined to spend on it. However, sports footwear was less impacted than non-sports footwear, as consumers continued to purchase these items to exercise at home or take part in so…

Euromonitor International’s Footwear in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Children’s Footwear, Men’s Footwear, Women’s Footwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Footwear in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Footwear strongly impacted causing some companies to struggle

‘Dad shoe’ continues to see popularity among younger consumers with comfort a key driving factor

Children’s footwear least affected as parents continue to purchase high quality footwear for their children

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Athleisure and comfort trends set to boost demand for leading sports brands

Limited edition footwear boosts popularity of purchasing via e-commerce

Functional footwear to see boost, with particular focus on healthcare

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

….continued

