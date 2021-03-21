Global Footwear in Taiwan Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Footwear was more impacted than apparel by the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 as consumers spent less time taking part in outdoor activities (particularly during Q1) to avoid the virus. Consumers also became more frugal in their spending and, given that footwear has higher average unit prices than apparel, consumers were less inclined to spend on it. However, sports footwear was less impacted than non-sports footwear, as consumers continued to purchase these items to exercise at home or take part in so…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199926-footwear-in-taiwan
Euromonitor International’s Footwear in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Children’s Footwear, Men’s Footwear, Women’s Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-silicone-materials-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-drivers-market-endpoints-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-09
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-shower-trolleys-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
Footwear in Taiwan
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Footwear strongly impacted causing some companies to struggle
‘Dad shoe’ continues to see popularity among younger consumers with comfort a key driving factor
Children’s footwear least affected as parents continue to purchase high quality footwear for their children
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Athleisure and comfort trends set to boost demand for leading sports brands
Limited edition footwear boosts popularity of purchasing via e-commerce
Functional footwear to see boost, with particular focus on healthcare
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/