Global Forming of Metal and Powder Metallurgy in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Forming of Metal and Powder Metallurgy market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Forging, Other Metal Forming, Powder Metallurgy, Stamping.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Forming of Metal and Powder Metallurgy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

FORMING OF METAL AND POWDER METALLURGY IN INDONESIA

Euromonitor International

October 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017

Cost Structure

Chart 3 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Market Structure

Chart 4 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Market Structure by Buyer 2012-2017, LCU million

Trade

Chart 6 Exports 2012-2017

Chart 7 Imports 2012-2017

Firmographics

Chart 8 Top Companies’ Shares 2017, % of Turnover

 

 

