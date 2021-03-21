Global Furniture Decor Papers Market in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Decor papers are specialty papers used to create quality finishes on wooden materials. Single-color, they are either used as they are or printed with a range of designs. They are used for furniture, furniture fronts, flooring, doors, commercial and domestic interiors, hi-spec surfaces such as kitchen worktops, bathroom surfaces, window sills, exterior applications.

Decor papers are produced mainly using hardwood cellulose, which is of course certified. They are highly absorbent, which makes them very suitable for impregnation. Decor papers can be given fill materials if they are to be used to cover dark backing materials such as particle board and core paper. These white and colored pigments are highly light-resistant and also resilient to chemicals.

Decor papers are made in a wide range of colors and weights. Their surfaces can be satin-finished or machine-smoothed. Other outstanding properties include high porosity, wet strength, light-resistance, and color constancy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Furniture Decor Papers in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market 2019 (%)

The global Furniture Decor Papers market was valued at 2353.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3028.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. While the Furniture Decor Papers market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Furniture Decor Papers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Furniture Decor Papers production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Print Base Paper

Solid Color Paper

Others

Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Low Pressure Laminates

High Pressure Laminates

Edge Banding

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Furniture Decor Papers Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Furniture Decor Papers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Felix Schoeller Group

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Qifeng New Material

Koehler Paper

Malta-Decor

Surteco

Shandong Lunan New Materials

Impress Surfaces

KÄMMERER

Zhejiang Dilong New Material

SHENGLONG SPLENDECOR

Onyx Specialty Papers

PAPCEL

KJ Specialty Paper

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Furniture Decor Papers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Furniture Decor Papers Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Furniture Decor Papers Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Furniture Decor Papers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furniture Decor Papers Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Furniture Decor Papers Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furniture Decor Papers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Print Base Paper

4.1.3 Solid Color Paper

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Low Pressure Laminates

5.1.3 High Pressure Laminates

5.1.4 Edge Banding

5.2 By Application – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Furniture Decor Papers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Felix Schoeller Group

6.1.1 Felix Schoeller Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Felix Schoeller Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Felix Schoeller Group Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Felix Schoeller Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Felix Schoeller Group Key News

6.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

6.2.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Business Overview

6.2.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Key News

6.3 Qifeng New Material

6.3.1 Qifeng New Material Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Qifeng New Material Business Overview

6.3.3 Qifeng New Material Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Qifeng New Material Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Qifeng New Material Key News

6.4 Koehler Paper

6.4.1 Koehler Paper Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Koehler Paper Business Overview

6.4.3 Koehler Paper Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Koehler Paper Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Koehler Paper Key News

6.5 Malta-Decor

6.5.1 Malta-Decor Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Malta-Decor Business Overview

6.5.3 Malta-Decor Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Malta-Decor Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Malta-Decor Key News

6.6 Surteco

6.6.1 Surteco Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Surteco Business Overview

6.6.3 Surteco Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Surteco Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Surteco Key News

6.7 Shandong Lunan New Materials

6.6.1 Shandong Lunan New Materials Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shandong Lunan New Materials Business Overview

6.6.3 Shandong Lunan New Materials Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shandong Lunan New Materials Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Shandong Lunan New Materials Key News

6.8 Impress Surfaces

6.8.1 Impress Surfaces Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Impress Surfaces Business Overview

6.8.3 Impress Surfaces Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Impress Surfaces Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Impress Surfaces Key News

6.9 KÄMMERER

6.9.1 KÄMMERER Corporate Summary

6.9.2 KÄMMERER Business Overview

6.9.3 KÄMMERER Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 KÄMMERER Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 KÄMMERER Key News

6.10 Zhejiang Dilong New Material

6.10.1 Zhejiang Dilong New Material Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Zhejiang Dilong New Material Business Overview

6.10.3 Zhejiang Dilong New Material Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Zhejiang Dilong New Material Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Zhejiang Dilong New Material Key News

6.11 SHENGLONG SPLENDECOR

6.11.1 SHENGLONG SPLENDECOR Corporate Summary

6.11.2 SHENGLONG SPLENDECOR Furniture Decor Papers Business Overview

6.11.3 SHENGLONG SPLENDECOR Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 SHENGLONG SPLENDECOR Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 SHENGLONG SPLENDECOR Key News

6.12 Onyx Specialty Papers

6.12.1 Onyx Specialty Papers Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Onyx Specialty Papers Furniture Decor Papers Business Overview

6.12.3 Onyx Specialty Papers Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Onyx Specialty Papers Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Onyx Specialty Papers Key News

6.13 PAPCEL

6.13.1 PAPCEL Corporate Summary

6.13.2 PAPCEL Furniture Decor Papers Business Overview

6.13.3 PAPCEL Furniture Decor Papers Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 PAPCEL Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

…continued

