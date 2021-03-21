All news

Global Gardening in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

With the increase in pollution levels since 2015, especially in metro cities, Indians are becoming more concerned about their health. This is leading them to make a conscious effort to grow plants, not just outdoors but also indoors. They are willing to spend on plants such as Devil’s Ivy (or Golden Pothos), which is claimed to improve indoor air quality by removing indoor pollutants such as formaldehyde, benzene, xylene and carbon monoxide and humidifying spaces. Consumers are also aware of the…

Euromonitor International’s Gardening in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term’

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Gardening in India

Euromonitor International

May 2020

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Uptake of a greener lifestyle seen in the rising popularity of terrace gardens

Easy availability of products boosts gardening sales

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Gardening remains largely unorganised

Sellers are more than sellers

CATEGORY DATA

