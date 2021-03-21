Global Gardening in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Gardening remained more prevalent among suburban homeowners in 2019, with increased urbanisation aiding sales, especially among middle- to higher-income homeowners. DIY behaviour in gardening also continued to grow in 2019, especially among millennials, although this trend is also more popular among middle-to-higher income groups.
Euromonitor International’s Gardening in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Gardening in South Africa
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Urbanisation boosts sales for gardening, which remains a pastime more evident among suburban homeowners
The challenging economic environment makes it difficult for many to purchase a house, stifling growth for gardening
Lawnmowers are back in business, as drought restrictions are removed
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
No change at the top as gardening is led by players with strong brand presence, available through multiple retailers across the country
