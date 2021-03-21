All news

Global Gardening in the US Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

As Americans continue to move towards urban areas, the gardening market in the US has started to shift. While urbanisation may mean fewer sales of products used to tend to large grass lawns in the future, interest in gardening is still on the rise – particularly in younger urban populations. With less space to work with, consumers have been focusing on the smaller space they have. With less emphasis placed on the outdoor space looking expansive, the focus has shifted to making small spaces look…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804625-gardening-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Gardening in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Gardening in the US

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Urbanisation both a threat to and opportunity for gardening in the US

Indoor gardening sees increased attention

Lowe’s and Home Depot see continued e-commerce growth

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Scotts retains number one position in gardening with healthy growth in 2019

Husqvarna’s consumer brands division dissolved

  ….….continued

