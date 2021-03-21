All news

Global Gardening in Turkey Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Hobby gardening has been an increasing trend in Turkey. However, it continued to remain niche as the majority of consumers still do not have sufficient funds to allocate significant amounts to hobby gardening, due to diminishing purchasing power. Hobby gardening mainly appeals to the older age group on average or high incomes, as they tend to allocate more time to such activities, especially after they have retired. Given this fact, innovative smart gardening products are not expected to gain gr…

Euromonitor International’s Gardening in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gardening market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Gardening in Turkey

Euromonitor International

May 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Popularity of hobby gardening helping to drive sales

Watering’s dynamism driven by strong performance of branded products

Sales through emerging retail concepts will record healthy growth

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading player Gardena boosted by strong performance in watering

  ….….continued

