Global Gardening Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

In 2019, horticulture saw the highest value growth in gardening, with seeds, indoor plants and “other” horticulture respectively posting the highest growth percentages within that category. Watering also saw high value growth over the year. These growth figures are a reflection of the ongoing trend of urban gardening resulting from consumers’ higher consciousness about what they eat and where their food comes from. Filipinos have become increasingly concerned about commercial farming methods use…

Euromonitor International’s Gardening in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gardening market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Urban gardening keeps trending as consumers are increasingly concerned about what they eat and where their food comes from

Horticulture continues to dominate gardening sales as consumers show greater interest in growing their own food

E-commerce offers good prospects, but home and gardening specialist retailers flourish for offering one-stop solutions in stores

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Ramgo International maintains its leadership in a category where there are only a few major players

Push by government to raise consumers’ level of awareness concerning sustainability spurs popularity of home gardening

East-West Seed sees rapid growth, capitalising on its success in developing and adapting seed varieties suitable for the tropical climate

CATEGORY DATA

