Global Gardening Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Gardening in the UAE offers limited potential, as the majority of the population are expats who live in rented accommodation. The category also faces the negative influence of weather conditions, as arid soil and scorching heat during the summer discourage residents from investing in their gardens. Villas and houses with gardens make up only 34% of the total housing stock, and only 49% of these properties are owned. Western expatriates bring with them the desire for gardens, but the UAE’s climat…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804624-gardening-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Gardening in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coffee-grinder-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gardening market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-four-wheeler-vehicles-market-size-study-by-technology-bev-phev-and-hev-by-end-user-shared-mobility-providers-government-organizations-and-personal-users-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Population composition and climatic conditions limit potential for gardening growth

Indoor plants account for notable proportion of total category due to size and ease of care

Lawn mowers’ growth driven by riding units, which rise strongly from low base

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Popularity of indoor plants underpins Dubai Garden Centre’s lead, Bosch sees share gain in power tools

International products strong in more premium offerings, private label performs well in categories with little differentiation

Domestic companies enjoy operational advantages, but international products are valued when reliability is key

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gardening by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Gardening by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Gardening: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Gardening: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Gardening by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Gardening by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Gardening by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105