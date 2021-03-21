All news

Global Gardening Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Lack of space in densely populated urban areas of Taiwan has meant a low general interest in gardening compared with other developed countries. Economic stagnancy over the review period contributed to a decline in growth in gardening as consumers spent less on a pastime not considered an important part of daily life. However, current value growth picked up slightly in gardening in 2019, thanks to the growing popularity of horticulture. Taiwan’s young consumers are increasingly interested in grow…

Euromonitor International’s Gardening in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Gardening shows signs of new life as consumers overcome obstacles to grow
Indoor plants popular as decorative and functional additions to the home
Home improvement and gardening stores dominates distribution
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Green Orchids Co leads, followed closely by Taiwan Horticultural Co
Domestic players benefit from connection with local consumers
Consumers focus on price over brand and remain unmoved by smart gardening products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gardening by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Gardening by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Gardening: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Gardening: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Gardening by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Gardening by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Gardening by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Home and garden sees continued overall decline, though gardening shows new growth
Brands get creative with marketing to capture new consumers
Domestic players utilise local knowledge as foreign brands appeal to high earners
Home and garden specialist retailers continues to dominate sales as e-commerce sees slow growth
Growth will be slight and slow over the forecast period

 

All news

