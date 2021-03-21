All news

Global Gardening Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Gardening witnessed only modest growth in 2019 but sales nonetheless remained at a very high level, playing a major role in home and garden in Switzerland compared with other Western European countries. Swiss consumers, with their comparably high purchasing power, often tend to engage experts for home improvement works, but they usually still do their gardening work by themselves. However, with consumers leading increasingly busy lives convenience remains an important factor and this saw e-comme…

Euromonitor International’s Gardening in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gardening market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Swiss consumers remain keen gardeners
Rise of the robots as lawn mowing looks to the future
Urban gardening offers strong potential
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Husqvarna retains lead with dominance in robotic lawn mowers
Hauert goes organic in fertiliser
Viking discontinued as Stihl shifts its focus
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gardening by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Gardening by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Gardening: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Gardening: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Gardening by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Gardening by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Gardening by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

